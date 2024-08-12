180FW Airmen Participate in Guard Care

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Blum, an aerospace medical service Airman, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, packages up unused medical supplies during Green County Guard Care in Xenia, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024. Guard Care is an event that provide free healthcare to members in the community while service members hone their skills in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

