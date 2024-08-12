Chief Warrant Officer 4 Earl Stagg, from Opelousas, Louisiana, left and Boatswains Mate 1st Class Deona Gary, from Cheraw, South Carolina, input directions into an Omax water jet cutter in the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Bahrain repair shop aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, August 6, 2024. FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage. FDRMC is the only forward-deployed RMC supporting two numbered fleets, serving three combatant commanders, and conducting work on three continents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 03:49 Photo ID: 8591099 VIRIN: 240806-N-AC117-1072 Resolution: 6780x4525 Size: 1.01 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Hometown: CHERAW, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: OPELOUSAS, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FDRMC Conducts Maintenance Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.