FDRMC Conducts Maintenance Aboard NSA Bahrain

240806-N-AC117-1091 Hull Technician 2nd Class Zachary Newberry, from Boise, Idaho, brazes a metal pipe with a brazing torch in the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Bahrain repair shop aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, August 6, 2024. FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage. FDRMC is the only forward-deployed RMC supporting two numbered fleets, serving three combatant commanders, and conducting work on three continents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

