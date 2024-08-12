Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FDRMC Conducts Maintenance Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 2 of 10]

    FDRMC Conducts Maintenance Aboard NSA Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240806-N-AC117-1073 Hull Technician 2nd Class Zachary Newberry, from Boise, Idaho, ignites a brazing torch in the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Bahrain repair shop aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, August 6, 2024. FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage. FDRMC is the only forward-deployed RMC supporting two numbered fleets, serving three combatant commanders, and conducting work on three continents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    This work, FDRMC Conducts Maintenance Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

