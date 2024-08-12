Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) steams in front of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) as part of an exercise scenario during pre-deployment training. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite unit training exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

