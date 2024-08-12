Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX [Image 2 of 5]

    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) steams in front of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) as part of an exercise scenario during pre-deployment training. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite unit training exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 22:27
    Photo ID: 8590794
    VIRIN: 240812-N-LR347-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman
    COMPTUEX
    U.S. Navy
    CSG 4
    HST CSG

