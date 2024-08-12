The Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) steams in formation ahead of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman as part of an exercise scenario during the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group’s pre-deployment training. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite unit training exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 22:27 Photo ID: 8590796 VIRIN: 240812-N-LR347-1008 Resolution: 1463x2048 Size: 799.2 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Matthew Stroup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.