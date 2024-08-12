U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Visit Peleliu

PELELIU, Palau (Aug. 13, 2024) Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, and U.S. Marine Capt. Jonathan Yoo, assigned to Marine Corps Engineer Detachment Palau 24.1, speak about the history of Orange Beach during a tour of Peleliu as part of a scheduled port visit in Koror, Palau, Aug. 12, 2024. The 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Koror, Palau. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

