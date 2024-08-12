U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Visit Peleliu

PELELIU, Palau (Aug. 13, 2024) Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, looks at aircraft remains during a tour of Peleliu as part of a scheduled port visit in Koror, Palau, Aug. 12, 2024. The 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Koror, Palau. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

