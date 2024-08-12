Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Visit Peleliu [Image 1 of 11]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Visit Peleliu

    PALAU

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PELELIU, Palau (Aug. 13, 2024) Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, reads from the 2014 Peleliu Archeological Survey during on a tour of the Peleliu World War II Memorial Museum as part of a scheduled port visit in Koror, Palau, Aug. 12, 2024. The 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Koror, Palau. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Peleliu
    C7F

