Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo! [Image 2 of 2]

    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 62d Aerial Port Squadron conduct a Joint Inspection at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 14, 2024. The JI is held to ensure U.S. Air Force and Army cargo and equipment are ready for airlift for an upcoming Agile Combat Employment exercise, Operation KENNEY’S RETURN. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 19:59
    Photo ID: 8590609
    VIRIN: 240814-F-SK889-1024
    Resolution: 5207x3719
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo! [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!
    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III 
    cut
    expedite
    Letsgo
    TogetherWeDeliver
    7th EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download