    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo! [Image 1 of 2]

    The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Weinberg, 7th Airlift Squadron commander, gives a briefing for an upcoming Agile Combat Employment exercise, Operation KENNEY’S RETURN at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. The 62d Airlift Wing will combine with various units to form the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during OKR. The exercise is an opportunity to develop Mission Ready Airmen, generate readiness, project power, and provide insight on capability development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 19:59
    Photo ID: 8590608
    VIRIN: 240813-F-SK889-1003
    Resolution: 5711x4079
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    C-17 Globemaster III 
    cut
    expedite
    Letsgo
    TogetherWeDeliver
    7th EAS

