The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Weinberg, 7th Airlift Squadron commander, gives a briefing for an upcoming Agile Combat Employment exercise, Operation KENNEY’S RETURN at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. The 62d Airlift Wing will combine with various units to form the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during OKR. The exercise is an opportunity to develop Mission Ready Airmen, generate readiness, project power, and provide insight on capability development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

