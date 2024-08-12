The 62d AW prepares for OKR Explodeo!

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62d Airlift Wing is preparing and developing a joint and coalition exercise in the Indo-Pacific area of operations named Operation KENNY’S RETURN.



The foundation of any successful operation is the people who perform maintenance and support functions, and OKR is no different. Months of careful planning and table-top exercises built the equipment lists, personnel, and qualifications necessary to validate the lessons learned from previous operations and exercises.



This week, planning turned into reality, as maintenance, aerial port, and logistics Airmen began building the pallets, separating the equipment, inspecting the usability, and preparing for international transport.



“It’s awesome to see motivated Airmen take commander’s intent from our senior leaders and build high end training that meets that intent,” said Col. John Berger, 62d AW acting commander. “This is exactly this kind of attitude, tenacity, and talent that makes the 62d AW operate at the tip of the sword. Our team takes its role in mobility warfighting seriously, as evidenced by the deliberate distribution of resources to design and effectively execute Operation Kenny’s Return.”



The 62d AW is committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of its operations and proper validation of load plans, cargo generation, and equipment preparation are essential steps in this process.



By following these guidelines, Airmen can confidently perform during OKR knowing all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure mission success.

