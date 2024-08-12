YES SIR: 1-201 FA bring Mountaineers and munitions to NS 24-2

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Yutzy (far left), section chief, Sgt. Cameron Felice (center), cannon crewmember, and Spc. Zebulon Meyer (far right), cannon crewmember, all with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, fire an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

Date Taken: 08.12.2024
Location: CAMP GRAYLING JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, US