YES SIR: 1-201 FA bring Mountaineers and munitions to NS 24-2

    CAMP GRAYLING JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Zebulon Meyer, a cannon crewmember with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, swabs the breach of an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8590459
    VIRIN: 240812-Z-GX612-1365
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Field Artillery
    West Virginia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    M109A6 Paladin
    Northern Strike
    NS242

