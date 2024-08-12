A patch for the West Virginia Army National Guard is seen on the uniform of a cannon crewmember while inside an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 18:05 Photo ID: 8590458 VIRIN: 240812-Z-GX612-1484 Resolution: 2133x1422 Size: 1.93 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YES SIR: 1-201 FA bring Mountaineers and munitions to NS 24-2 [Image 19 of 19], by 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.