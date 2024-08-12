Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires [Image 41 of 43]

    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Uniform items and memorabilia from Master Sgt. John Eaves' 40 years of service in the Virginia Air National Guard are on display for guests to see during his retirement ceremony Aug. 3, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The 192nd Wing hosted a retirement ceremony with his family, friends and coworkers to celebrate his retirement and four decades of service spent solely in the VaANG and weapons career field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8590315
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-ME883-1282
    Resolution: 4747x7121
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires [Image 43 of 43], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires
    Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    weapons systems
    retirement
    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download