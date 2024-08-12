Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires

Uniform items and memorabilia from Master Sgt. John Eaves' 40 years of service in the Virginia Air National Guard are on display for guests to see during his retirement ceremony Aug. 3, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The 192nd Wing hosted a retirement ceremony with his family, friends and coworkers to celebrate his retirement and four decades of service spent solely in the VaANG and weapons career field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

