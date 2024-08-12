Tech. Sgt. Sean Murphy, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron presents a model Vought A-7D Corsair II to Master Sgt. John David Eaves during his retirement ceremony Aug. 3, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, hosted a retirement ceremony with his family, friends and coworkers to celebrate his retirement and four decades of service spent solely in the VaANG and weapons career field. The first airfract Eaves worked with was the Vought A-7D Corsair II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8590314 VIRIN: 240803-Z-ME883-1208 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. John David Eaves retires [Image 43 of 43], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.