    Division alignment exercise paves the way for combined CPX, future training as the Army’s new unit of action [Image 3 of 4]

    Division alignment exercise paves the way for combined CPX, future training as the Army’s new unit of action

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Ball 

    230th Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Lt. Col. R.M. McClain, 35th Inf. Div. deputy chief of staff for sustainment, addresses a group of Soldiers during the 230th's command post exercise in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 2-13. A contingent of 35th Inf. Div. staff supported the exercise as part of the new division alignment for training plan, which directly supports the National Defense Strategy by aligning existing subordinate elements under the Army National Guard’s eight division headquarters, increasing readiness for potential large-scale combat operations and improving talent management across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class Shannon Ball, 230th Sustainment Brigade)

