Division alignment exercise paves the way for combined CPX, future training as the Army’s new unit of action

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Ball | Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division and 230th Sustainment Brigade receive an...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Ball | Soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division and 230th Sustainment Brigade receive an orientation briefing at the start of the 230th’s command post exercise which took place in Chattanooga, Tennessee June 2-13. The 230th Sust. Bde. is one of the 35th Inf. Div.’s six aligned brigades under the new division alignment plan, which directly supports the National Defense Strategy by aligning existing subordinate elements under the Army National Guard’s eight division headquarters, increasing readiness for potential large-scale combat operations and improving talent management across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class Shannon Ball, 230th Sustainment Brigade) see less | View Image Page

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Since returning home from a nine-month mobilization to the Middle East in November of 2022, the 35th Infantry Division has hit the ground running with a string of initiatives focusing on proficiency within the new division alignment structure.



Division alignment, which directly supports the National Defense Strategy by aligning existing subordinate elements under the Army National Guard’s eight division headquarters, increases readiness for potential large-scale combat operations and improves talent management across the force.



“As the Army reorients to the division as the unit of action on the battlefield in preparation for the next conflict - wherever and whenever that may be - it is critical for the 35th Inf. Div. and its aligned brigades to work together to build relationships, share best practices, and understand processes and procedures so we are synchronized and ready for whatever is next,” said Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep, 35th Inf. Div. deputy chief of staff, operations.



As part of preparation to meet those challenges, a contingent from the 35th Infantry Division staff travelled from Leavenworth, Kan., to Chattanooga, Tenn., to support one of their six aligned brigades, the 230th Sustainment Brigade, during their annual training and command post exercise June 2-13.



The training scenario used for the CPX was one in which the units were deployed in support of a global contingency warfighter mission.



Maj. Ryan Mincey, operations officer for the 230th Sust. Bde., attributed the overall quality of training during the exercise to multiple factors, not the least of which was the extensive planning and preparation done at every stage by members of the brigade, the division, and the participating training partners.



Mincey explained that it can be difficult to achieve effective and realistic training for a sustainment brigade staff outside of a division-level warfighter, but that ultimately the CPX was able to exceed his expectations.



“Initially, training at this level in our motor pool seemed unfeasible,” said Mincey. “However, the event was successfully executed with a concerted effort from the brigade staff and plenty of command guidance.”



Mincey said the efforts of the 35th Inf. Div. were also a contributing factor.



“[The 35th’s] contribution wasn't just limited to the training event in Chattanooga, but also included the time they spent creating a training order, providing a mission brief over a drill weekend, and responding to our requests for information throughout the month to ensure continuous planning,” said Mincey. “Their efforts made the exercise successful and set the stage for a great start to our division alignment.”



Another significant factor to the overall quality of the training was the expertise added by training partners like the National Guard’s Mission Command Training Support Team.



“We have talented personnel who dedicated many hours to creating a realistic “virtual” training environment,” said Mincey. “Their efforts made it easy to immerse in the training entirely. After hours of battle rhythm meetings and observing the staff take the training seriously, I felt like I was in the country our exercise was simulating.”



Although the 230th Sust. Bde. was the primary training audience, participants from the 35th Inf. Div. also benefited from the opportunity to learn and enhance overall staff capabilities.



“Division participation in the 230th Sust. Bde. annual training allowed the division staff to focus on sustainment training with the Army-directed unit of action for this warfighter function, the division sustainment brigade,” said Lt. Col R.M. McClain, division deputy chief of staff, sustainment.



Sustainment operations span a wide range of functions, including everything from the provision of logistics to financial management, personnel services, and health service support: everything necessary to maintain operations until successful mission completion, all of which came into play during the training.



McClain said the exercise provided a unique opportunity to practice not only sustainment, but all other warfighter functions of a division for LSCO in a multi-domain environment.



Equally as important as the training was the building of relationships between echelons during the event.



“The 35th Inf. Div. participants gained an appreciation for the intricacies and details needs by the sustainment brigade to accomplish their mission for the division,” said Inskeep. “And they were able to build relationships with their 230th Sust. Bde. counterparts, who showed themselves to be a highly professional and competent staff.”



Inskeep said he hopes the exercise laid the foundation for a solid working relationship between the two units, and served to reassure the 230th that the division is here to assist them and work with them to accomplish the mission.



“Participating in this CPX demonstrated that the 35th Inf. Div. is active in establishing relationships with our aligned brigades,” said Inskeep. “Assisting them with meeting their training objectives, and building towards higher echelon collective training to prepare for large scale combat operations.”



“The friendships formed and sense of camaraderie shared are an invaluable and intangible benefit,” echoed McClain. “Collective training is hard. Warfighting is hard. But at the same time, these types of exercises are fun and relational.”



As the 35th Inf. Div. turns their attention towards the next major training event, a combined command post exercise with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, the staff will take what they’ve learned and put it to the test, continuing to build readiness and preparing to meet the national security objectives of the future.