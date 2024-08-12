Division alignment exercise paves the way for combined CPX, future training as the Army’s new unit of action

Brigadier General Nicholas Jaskolski, 35th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for sustainment, and Col. William McKnight, 230th Sustainment Brigade commander discuss the exercise terrain map during the 230th's command post exercise in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 2-13. A contingent of 35th Inf. Div. staff supported the exercise as part of the new division alignment for training plan for training plan, which directly supports the National Defense Strategy by aligning existing subordinate elements under the Army National Guard’s eight division headquarters, increasing readiness for potential large-scale combat operations and improving talent management across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class Shannon Ball, 230th Sustainment Brigade)

