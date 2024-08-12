Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT Visits NSF Redzikowo, Poland

REDZIKOWO, Poland – Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central discusses the operational necessity of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo and the AEGIS Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) with Sailors assigned to NSF Redzikowo, Aug. 7, 2024. NSF Redzikowo provides essential support to AAMDS Poland in core mission areas such as safety, security and quality of life, and works alongside Polish military counterparts to ensure the security and safety of the AAMDS site (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

