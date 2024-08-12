REDZIKOWO, Poland – Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (middle) reviews the counter-unmanned aircraft system capabilities of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, Poland with Operations Specialist 1st Class Henry Rodriguez, Aug. 7, 2024. NSF Redzikowo provides essential support to Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Poland in core mission areas such as safety, security and quality of life, and works alongside Polish military counterparts to ensure the security and safety of the AAMDS site (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8588634 VIRIN: 200519-N-HS181-3133 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.01 MB Location: REDZIKOWO, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT Visits NSF Redzikowo, Poland [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.