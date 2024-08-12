Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT Visits NSF Redzikowo, Poland [Image 11 of 13]

    Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT Visits NSF Redzikowo, Poland

    REDZIKOWO, POLAND

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith  

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    REDZIKOWO, Poland – Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central discusses the operational necessity of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo and the AEGIS Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) with Sailors assigned to NSF Redzikowo, Aug. 7, 2024. NSF Redzikowo provides essential support to AAMDS Poland in core mission areas such as safety, security and quality of life, and works alongside Polish military counterparts to ensure the security and safety of the AAMDS site (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8588642
    VIRIN: 240807-N-HS181-1208
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: REDZIKOWO, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT Visits NSF Redzikowo, Poland [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Poland
    AEGIS Ashore
    NSF Redzikowo
    Redzikowo
    EURAFCENT

