Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings, 8th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations flight, reviews flight hours information at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Jennings accessed the maintenance tracking system and meticulously audited over 6,500 hours across more than 4,700 sorties from the 8th Fighter Wing since October 1, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

