Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings, 8th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations flight, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of August 12-16.



As the primary coordinator for wing scheduling, Jennings managed to align maintenance, operations, training, airspace, and tanker resources to enhance the overall effectiveness of wing-wide activities, including daily training, exercises, and higher headquarters tasks.



While keeping the 8th OSS running smoothly during a several-month vacancy in the current operations flight command position, he oversaw the wing's flying hour program and identified a 211-hour discrepancy between the operations and maintenance tracking systems.



Taking initiative beyond his primary duties, Jennings accessed the maintenance tracking system and meticulously audited over 6,500 hours across more than 4,700 sorties from the 8th FW since October 1, 2023. He employed a data analytic strategy of his own design to perform line-by-line verification, resolving the discrepancies within a week and reconciling the records to within 8 hours of each other.



Congratulations to Jennings for his unwavering dedication to the Wolf Pack as this week’s Pride of the Pack.

