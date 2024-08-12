U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings, 8th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations flight, coordinates scheduling on the phone at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. As the primary coordinator for wing scheduling, Jennings managed to align maintenance, operations, training, airspace, and tanker resources to enhance the overall effectiveness of wing-wide activities, including daily training, exercises, and higher headquarters tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8588629
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-CJ696-1024
|Resolution:
|5315x3536
|Size:
|956.17 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings
No keywords found.