    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings [Image 2 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Jennings, 8th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations flight, coordinates scheduling on the phone at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. As the primary coordinator for wing scheduling, Jennings managed to align maintenance, operations, training, airspace, and tanker resources to enhance the overall effectiveness of wing-wide activities, including daily training, exercises, and higher headquarters tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW
    INDOPACOM

