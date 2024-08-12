The outgoing Task Force Talon senior enlisted leader, Master Sgt. Ayinde Waverly provides final remarks and thanks everyone for the overwhelming support during his time in responsibility on August 9, 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Macie Plagens)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8588492
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-A5036-8999
|Resolution:
|1170x780
|Size:
|132.2 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony Ushers in New Senior Enlisted Leader for Task Force Talon [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Responsibility Ceremony Ushers in New Senior Enlisted Leader for Task Force Talon
No keywords found.