Change of Responsibility Ceremony Ushers in New Senior Enlisted Leader for Task Force Talon

Courtesy Photo | The Task Force Talon color guard presents the colors for the change of responsibility ceremony between the outgoing senior enlisted leader Master Sgt. Ayinde Waverly and the incoming Sgt. Maj. Carl Johnson on August 9, 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Macie Plagens)

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Distinguished guests, friends, and the Soldiers of Task Force Talon gathered to witness the Task Force Change of Responsibility Ceremony between Master Sgt. Ayinde Waverly and Sgt. Maj. Carl Johnson on August 9, 2024.



Continuing its legacy as the Army’s first forward-stationed, multi-component air defense task force, Task Force Talon cultivated a strong and lasting relationship with partners including Joint Region Marinas, 36th Wing, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, the Guam Army National Guard, and Joint Task Force- Marianas. Master Sgt. Waverly’s dedicated service and selfless leadership contributed to the continued commitment between all organizations to defend Guam and support the United States INDO-PACIFIC Command’s Regional Homeland Defense Mission.



Master Sgt. Ayinde Waverly served as the Sergeant Major of Task Force Talon for the last 19 months with distinction and pride, always putting his Soldiers and the Mission first. “Leadership is a privilege, and far too often we get in these positions and forget how we got here. But your Soldiers determine who you are as a leader,” said Master Sgt. Waverly. During his time in position, the unit achieved remarkable milestones, demonstrating resiliency and proficiency in various missions. “Some notable highlights during his time with Task Force Talon included the E-3 THAAD battery completing their first Table VIII qualification in three years and the same battery deploying a launcher out to the Northern Marianas Island of Rota, demonstrating a new missile defense capability for the first time,” said the Task Force Talon Commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford. “However, it was not all work all the time for Master Sgt. Waverly. He was a participant on almost every sports team with his Team Binadu and E-3 Soldiers, earned his Master Diver Certification, and led Guam’s largest offshore beach clean-up in early 2024.” Master Sgt. Waverly’s unwavering commitment to the unit and its Soldiers fostered a culture of excellence and advanced the mission of Task Force Talon.



As the unit colors passed to Sgt. Maj. Carl Johnson, there is a sense of anticipation as he brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role of the Task Force Talon Segreant Major. Coming directly from the Sergeant Major’s Academy in El Paso, Texas, Sgt. Maj. Johnson is well-positioned to lead the Task Force into the next phase of its mission. “He is no stranger to the Pacific,” says Lt. Col. Stafford, “During his time as 1st Sgt. with Bravo Battery, 1-1 ADA Battalion in Okinawa Japan, his battery received the Knox Award, distinguishing them as the best battery in the air defense artillery branch.”



A change of responsibility ceremony not only signifies a shift in leadership but reaffirms the core values and missions of the unit. “The importance of what we do has homeland and global implications, and I will do everything in my power to help you and the unit to be successful,” said Sgt. Maj. Johnson. Task Force Talon stands ready for continued success and mission accomplishment under the responsibility of Sgt. Maj. Johnson. (U.S. Army story by 1st. Lt. Macie Plagens)