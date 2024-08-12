Change of Responsibility Ceremony Ushers in New Senior Enlisted Leader for Task Force Talon

Task Force Talon Commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford completes the change of responsibility between the outgoing senior enlisted leader Master Sgt. August 9, 2024 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Macie Ayinde Waverly and the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Carl Johnson on August 9, 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Macie Plagens)
