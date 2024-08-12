647th Civil Engineering Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group commander, gives the guidon to Lt. Col. Natalie Chounet, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron incoming commander, signifying the start of her time as the 647th CES commander on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 15, 2024. Chounet’s previous position was the 773rd Civil Engineering Squadron commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

