U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Natalie Chounet, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron incoming commander, addresses the 647th CES after taking command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 15, 2024. Chounet’s previous position was the 773rd Civil Engineering Squadron commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 22:23 Photo ID: 8588479 VIRIN: 240715-F-HW521-1068 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.43 MB Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.