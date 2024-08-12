647th Civil Engineering Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Natalie Chounet, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron incoming commander, addresses the 647th CES after taking command on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 15, 2024. Chounet’s previous position was the 773rd Civil Engineering Squadron commander at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 22:23
|Photo ID:
|8588479
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-HW521-1068
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
