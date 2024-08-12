U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Jonathan Polston, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron outgoing commander, signifying the end of his time as their leader on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony, marked by the passing of the guidon, signifies the official transfer of power from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 22:23 Photo ID: 8588478 VIRIN: 240715-F-HW521-1024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.79 MB Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.