    647th Civil Engineering Squadron Change of Command

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Jonathan Polston, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron outgoing commander, signifying the end of his time as their leader on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony, marked by the passing of the guidon, signifies the official transfer of power from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
