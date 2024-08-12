Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Spc. Gregorio R. Gomez, Sgt. Jason P. Pantano, Staff Sgt. Trevor J. Smolinski, Spc. Ezekiel R. Hernandez, and Spc. Nikolas D. Soung pose for a group photo for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best squads FORSCOM has to offer.

    BestSquadCompetition
    IAMFORSCOM
    BestSquad24
    FORSCOMBSC24

