FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

Spc. Gregorio R. Gomez, Sgt. Jason P. Pantano, Staff Sgt. Trevor J. Smolinski, Spc. Ezekiel R. Hernandez, and Spc. Nikolas D. Soung pose for a group photo for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best squads FORSCOM has to offer.

