FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

Spc. Ezekiel R. Hernandez, a cargo specialist assigned to 21st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 596th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, I Corps, poses for a photo for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

