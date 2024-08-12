The 2024 AMC Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition July 20-23, 2024, in Fort Novosel, Ala, featured a series of physical fitness trials, marksmanship assessments, written and verbal tests, and a challenging obstacle run. Contenders were drawn from AMC's major subordinate commands, with a mix of non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted personnel being evaluated.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 16:18 Photo ID: 8587792 VIRIN: 240721-A-NF979-7735 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.76 MB Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 AMC BWC [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.