    2024 AMC BWC [Image 2 of 3]

    2024 AMC BWC

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The 2024 AMC Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition July 20-23, 2024, in Fort Novosel, Ala, featured a series of physical fitness trials, marksmanship assessments, written and verbal tests, and a challenging obstacle run. Contenders were drawn from AMC's major subordinate commands, with a mix of non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted personnel being evaluated.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8587791
    VIRIN: 240721-A-NF979-4816
    Resolution: 5990x3993
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 AMC BWC [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC Declares Winners in its 2024 Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition

