AMC Declares Winners in its 2024 Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. – Eighteen soldiers from the Army Materiel Command competed July 27-30, 2024, for a chance to be named Army Materiel Command’s Soldier and non-commissioned officer of the year.



“The Best Warrior Competition is about warfighting and the Soldiers competing are very confident,” said AMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers. “This competition is about technical and tactical proficiency, our Soldiers learned a lot and got better every single day.”



The 2024 AMC Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition featured a series of physical fitness trials, marksmanship assessments, written and verbal tests, and a challenging obstacle run. Contenders were drawn from AMC's major subordinate commands, with a mix of non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted personnel being evaluated.



The AMC NCO of the Year is Staff Sgt. Arron Thompson and the Soldier of the Year is Spc. Issac Larson, both were also named as AMC Best Squad members.

A standard squad is made up of five soldiers, including: a squad leader who holds the rank of sergeant first class or staff sergeant, a team leader who is a sergeant or corporal, and three squad members who are at the rank of specialist or lower.



AMC’s squad includes:

• (Squad leader) Staff Sgt. Arron Thompson – U.S. Army Contracting Command

• Sgt. Telvin Beauregard – U.S. Army Financial Management Command

• Spc. Issac Larson – U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

• Spc. Michaelslade Smith-Haven – U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Europe

• Spc. John Fitzpatrick – U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command



Runners-up:

• (Alternate squad leader) Sgt. 1st Class Angel Alemanmondragon – U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

• (Alternate) Sgt. Margarita Ferreiramondragon – U.S. Army Sustainment Command

• (Alternate) Pvt. 1st Class Taylen Green – Installation Management Command



Sellers expressed his appreciation to all the competitors, thanking them for their dedication and hard work throughout the competition.

“I congratulate every Soldier participating in this year’s competition, I’m very proud of each of them and cannot wait to see them perform at the Army level” he said.



The contest concluded with an awards ceremony at Fort Novosel, where the winners were announced and will proceed to the Army's Best Squad Competition in Oct.

