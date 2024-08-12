U.S. Capt. Gregory Berdis, and Warrant Officer Jack Walton, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, speak with U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brezezinski after the AH-64 Apache signing ceremony in Inowroclaw, Poland, August 13, 2024.V Corps is a certified Joint Task Force Ready Headquarters prepared to respond to various crises and conflicts, including but not limited to humanitarian emergencies, natural disasters, and military threats, in the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. It has established and coordinated force protection to mitigate emerging threats and enables a ready-force posture across the AOR.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 13:19 Photo ID: 8587248 VIRIN: 240813-A-HY112-6473 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.4 MB Location: INOWROCLAW, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.