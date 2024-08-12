Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony

    INOWROCLAW, POLAND

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Capt. Gregory Berdis, and Warrant Officer Jack Walton, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, speak with U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brezezinski after the AH-64 Apache signing ceremony in Inowroclaw, Poland, August 13, 2024.V Corps is a certified Joint Task Force Ready Headquarters prepared to respond to various crises and conflicts, including but not limited to humanitarian emergencies, natural disasters, and military threats, in the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. It has established and coordinated force protection to mitigate emerging threats and enables a ready-force posture across the AOR.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 13:19
    Location: INOWROCLAW, PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

