U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade take group photo in front of their AH-64 Apache with U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brezezinski at the Apache signing ceremony in Inowroclaw, Poland, August 13, 2024.Through defense agreements, V Corps actively engages in Allied and Partner National Army's warfighting capabilities and capacity at the echelon. V Corps plays a crucial role in facilitating combined understanding and management of opportunities within the Operational environment as the Army's Forward Deployed Corps.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
08.13.2024
08.13.2024
|8587164
|240813-A-HY112-1256
|2048x1365
|1.87 MB
INOWROCLAW, PL
|0
|0
Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony
