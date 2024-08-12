Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade take group photo in front of their AH-64 Apache with U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brezezinski at the Apache signing ceremony in Inowroclaw, Poland, August 13, 2024.Through defense agreements, V Corps actively engages in Allied and Partner National Army's warfighting capabilities and capacity at the echelon. V Corps plays a crucial role in facilitating combined understanding and management of opportunities within the Operational environment as the Army's Forward Deployed Corps.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

