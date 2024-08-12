Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony

    INOWROCLAW, POLAND

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade take group photo in front of their AH-64 Apache with U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brezezinski at the Apache signing ceremony in Inowroclaw, Poland, August 13, 2024.Through defense agreements, V Corps actively engages in Allied and Partner National Army's warfighting capabilities and capacity at the echelon. V Corps plays a crucial role in facilitating combined understanding and management of opportunities within the Operational environment as the Army's Forward Deployed Corps.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 13:21
    Location: INOWROCLAW, PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

