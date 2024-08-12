Strengthening Ties: V Corps supports Polish Apache Signing Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Capt. Gregory Berdis, and Warrant Officer Jack Walton, assigned to the 1st...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Capt. Gregory Berdis, and Warrant Officer Jack Walton, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, speak with U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brezezinski after the AH-64 Apache signing ceremony in Inowroclaw, Poland, August 13, 2024.V Corps is a certified Joint Task Force Ready Headquarters prepared to respond to various crises and conflicts, including but not limited to humanitarian emergencies, natural disasters, and military threats, in the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. It has established and coordinated force protection to mitigate emerging threats and enables a ready-force posture across the AOR.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie) see less | View Image Page

Inowroclaw- The United States and Poland embark on a new chapter in their long-standing partnership, following the historic purchase of 96 Apache helicopters by the Polish government at the Apache Signing Ceremony held on 13 August 2024. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in military cooperation, signaling Poland's commitment to modernizing its armed forces while reinforcing U.S. interests in Eastern Europe amid growing security concerns.



The decision to procure Apache helicopters comes at a time of heightened security concerns in Eastern Europe. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the evolving geopolitical landscape have underscored the importance of robust defense mechanisms. By enhancing its aerial combat capabilities, Poland aims to deter aggression and contribute to regional stability.



The event, attended by leaders from 12 Combat Aviation Brigade, a unit belonging to V CORPS, the Army’s only forward deployed headquarters, highlights not only the new capabilities the helicopters bring to the fight, but the unity and strength of the alliance and is a testament to the strong partnership between the U.S. and Poland

“This procurement shows how close the United States and Poland have become” stated Ambassador Brzezinski during the ceremony on 13 August 2024. “To me, it’s a strong statement about our long-term commitment to Poland. Because this kind of advanced capability is not shared with just anyone; it takes a special bond, a special relationship. It shows that we trust Poland. It shows Poland trusts us.”



V Corps has just launched the Polish Apache Initiative, spearheaded by the 12th CAB, to provide the Polish Army with training events and leader engagements to help them successfully integrate the AH-64 helicopter into their military structure.



As members of the alliance, The United States and Poland aims to ensure interoperability with other NATO forces, particularly in joint operations. The integration of Apache helicopters into the Polish Armed Forces will facilitate closer cooperation with allied nations, enhancing joint training exercises and operational readiness.

Both American and Polish leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening NATO's eastern flank, particularly considering increasing tensions in the region. The Apache, known for its advanced technology and combat capabilities, not only enhances Poland's defense posture, but also serves as a deterrent against potential aggression.

12th CAB has been instrumental in working directly with our Polish aviation partners, ensuring continuous discussion about task organization, combat effectiveness and increasing warfighting capability.



“12th CAB makes a perfect partner because we are forward positioned in Europe” stated COL Ryan Kendall, Commander of 12th CAB during the Polish Apache Summit on 6-7 August 2024. “We understand the environment that they will fly in. We understand the enemies that we face. This is a consolidated effort between us and our Polish allies”

The acquisition of Apache helicopters, known for their advanced technology and combat effectiveness, is expected to bolster Poland's ability to deter potential threats and respond swiftly to military challenges. The AH-64 Apache, manufactured by Boeing, is renowned for its versatility in various combat scenarios, including close air support, reconnaissance, and anti-tank missions.



“Poland is investing in a major upgrade to its defensive capabilities stated Ambassador Brzezinski reflecting back on his experience. “I’ve been in the cockpit of an Apache, it’s like entering a computer. They are highly advanced and highly effective. It’s a flying arsenal.”



As Poland moves forward with this procurement, the partnership between the United States and Poland will focus on ensuring the helicopters are integrated effectively into the existing military infrastructure. Training personnel to operate and maintain the Apache helicopters will be a critical component of this process. V Corps will be there to assist Poland with joint training opportunities and support. Through collaboration and shared values, both nations will embrace any challenges, standing steadfast in their commitment to peace and security in a rapidly changing world.