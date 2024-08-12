Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 3]

    SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, middle left, and U.S. Space Force Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa commander, middle right, cut a ribbon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. The U.S. Space Force’s goal for field components, such as SPACEFOREUR-AF, is to build on existing alliances and partnerships to enhance interoperability and resiliency, thereby bolstering the security and long-term sustainability of space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8586503
    VIRIN: 240812-F-VY348-1033
    Resolution: 5911x3683
    Size: 13.96 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB
    SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB
    SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Ribbon Cutting
    Space Force
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    SPACEFOREUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download