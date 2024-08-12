SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, middle left, and U.S. Space Force Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa commander, middle right, cut a ribbon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. The U.S. Space Force’s goal for field components, such as SPACEFOREUR-AF, is to build on existing alliances and partnerships to enhance interoperability and resiliency, thereby bolstering the security and long-term sustainability of space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

