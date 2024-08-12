SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB

From left to right, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, Col. Max E. Lantz, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa commander, Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton, Deputy Director for Operations, Joint Staff, National Military Command Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Alex Birkle, SPACEFOREUR-AF command senior enlisted leader, stand for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. Activated at Ramstein Air Base on Dec. 8, 2023, SPACEFOREUR-AF is responsible for a wide range of space operations including the space situational awareness mission and security cooperation in support of the two combatant commands’ objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

