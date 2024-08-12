Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, gives opening remarks during the Space Forces in Europe – Space Forces Africa ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. SPACEFOREUR-AF is the U.S. Space Force component field command charged with supporting both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, encompassing 51 countries in Europe and 53 countries in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
