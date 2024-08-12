SPACEFOREUR-AF’s commander holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein AB

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, gives opening remarks during the Space Forces in Europe – Space Forces Africa ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2024. SPACEFOREUR-AF is the U.S. Space Force component field command charged with supporting both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, encompassing 51 countries in Europe and 53 countries in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

