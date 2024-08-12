Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 10, 2024, following the recent glacial outburst flood. As of Aug. 12, Joint Task Force-Juneau members have cleared more than 2,000 cubic yards of debris, including household garbage, furniture, and construction materials. This effort marks the largest domestic disaster response by the Alaska Organized Militia since the Typhoon Merbok response to Western Alaska in 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8586015 VIRIN: 240810-Z-PB632-1004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.2 MB Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Organized Militia collaborates with Local and State Agencies to Clear Disaster Debris in Juneau [Image 9 of 9], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.