    Alaska Organized Militia collaborates with Local and State Agencies to Clear Disaster Debris in Juneau [Image 8 of 9]

    Alaska Organized Militia collaborates with Local and State Agencies to Clear Disaster Debris in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Spc. Wyatt Barrett, with Delta Company of the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, extracts nails from the studs of a community members home after removing the water-soaked sheetrock and insulation, Aug. 10, 2024. Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 10, 2024, following the recent glacial outburst flood. This effort marks the largest domestic disaster response by the Alaska Organized Militia since the Typhoon Merbok response to Western Alaska in 2022. (Alaska National Guard photo by Mr. Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:56
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
