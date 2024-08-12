Alaska Organized Militia collaborates with local, state agencies to clear disaster debris in Juneau

Photo By Dana Rosso | Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska...... read more read more Photo By Dana Rosso | Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 10, 2024, following the recent glacial outburst flood. As of Aug. 12, Joint Task Force-Juneau members have cleared more than 2,000 cubic yards of debris, including household garbage, furniture, and construction materials. This effort marks the largest domestic disaster response by the Alaska Organized Militia since the Typhoon Merbok response to Western Alaska in 2022. see less | View Image Page

The Alaska Organized Militia, in partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau, the Tlingit and Haida Tribal Emergency Operations Center, the State of Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center, is actively engaged in a coordinated effort to collect and remove disaster debris in the aftermath of the recent glacial outburst flood. The debris includes household garbage, furniture, construction and demolition materials, sheetrock, and other non-hazardous waste.



As of Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, Joint Task Force-Juneau, comprised of 59 service members from the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia, and the Alaska State Defense Force, have successfully removed more than 2,000 cubic yards of debris from approximately 370 homes in the Mendenhall Valley. This area was severely impacted by the glacial outburst flood that occurred Aug. 5-6, which resulted in peak water levels of nearly 16 feet.



This activation marks the largest response by the Alaska National Guard and the Alaska Organized Militia to a domestic disaster since the Typhoon Merbok response across Western Alaska in 2022.