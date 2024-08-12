Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members [Image 7 of 7]

    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Service members, veterans and their families attend the Combined Action Program Monument Dedication Ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2024. The CAP was a U.S. Marine Corps initiative during the Vietnam War designed to integrate American troops with local Vietnamese forces and civilians to provide security, support, and stability in rural areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8585256
    VIRIN: 240808-M-IY782-1056
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 34.88 MB
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members
    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members
    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members
    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members
    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members
    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members
    Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEDICATION CEREMONY
    MONUMENT
    CAP
    NMMC
    COMBINED ACTION PLATOON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download