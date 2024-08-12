U.S. service members and veterans attend the Combined Action Program Monument Dedication Ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2024. The CAP was a U.S. Marine Corps initiative during the Vietnam War designed to integrate American troops with local Vietnamese forces and civilians to provide security, support, and stability in rural areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:29 Photo ID: 8585255 VIRIN: 240808-M-IY782-1053 Resolution: 7587x5060 Size: 23.89 MB Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.